/Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol goes to Pakistan again, but this time legally, in fiery trailer

This Independence Day, Sunny Deol is set to return to the big screen with another patriotic drama, Batwara 1947. Less than a month is left for the release, and the makers have unveiled a high-octane trailer.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie marks the reunion of Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after decades. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi, and Preity G Zinta. The movie will release in cinemas worldwide on Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol goes to Pakistan again, but this time legally

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Showcasing the enduring strength of the human spirit, the trailer opens with Sunny celebrating India’s independence from British rule in 1947. But soon, he learns about the Partition of India and Pakistan, when millions of Muslims left to start everything anew in the neighbouring country.

As he moves, he finds an elderly Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, already living in the new home that has been assigned to them. In a nation that everyone is calling their own, and which is being claimed as a Muslim-majority land, everyone turns against the Hindu woman. How Sunny's character saves the women makes the plot of the movie.

With action-packed and intense dialogues, the trailer of Batwara 1947, offers a stirring glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the subcontinent’s history.

The trailer reveals the emotional and cinematic scale of this unforgettable saga.

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Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair.

Sunny Deol delivers a commanding performance as a man who refuses to surrender his conscience, while Shabana Azmi is extraordinary as an elderly woman whose grace and wisdom become the film’s moral centre. Preity G Zinta brings warmth, grit and emotional depth to a woman fighting to hold her family together through impossible circumstances.