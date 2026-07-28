D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is confirmed to face trial in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A Los Angeles court announced the ruling on Monday. It came after a five-day preliminary hearing in which prosecutors introduced evidence supporting charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

D4vd to face trial

According to reports, Judge Charlaine Olmedo stated that prosecutors had met the legal threshold required at this stage of the proceedings.

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The 21-year-old singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody without bail.

"The people have met their burden on all counts," Olmedo said.

Court proceedings

According to prosecutors, Burke and Hernandez allegedly had a sexual relationship that began when she was 13, and tensions escalated shortly before the release of his debut album in April 2025.

They claimed that the teenager allegedly threatened to expose their relationship, prompting him to kill her.

During the hearing, the prosecution highlighted text messages, witness testimony and forensic evidence to argue that Hernandez's phone activity stopped shortly after she arrived at Burke's Hollywood residence in an Uber ride that prosecutors say he arranged.

They allege she was fatally stabbed after entering the home.

Investigators testified that biological samples recovered from Burke's garage matched Hernandez's DNA, while her decomposed remains were later discovered inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to him months after she disappeared.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman argued, "Based on the mountains of evidence presented, all of the allegations have been proved way beyond the standard required."

Burke's legal team challenged the prosecution's theory, arguing there is no direct evidence proving he intentionally killed Hernandez. Defence attorney Marilyn Bednarski maintained that the evidence failed to establish premeditation or homicidal intent.

"There's no evidence that Mr. Burke harbored a deliberate intent to kill Miss Hernandez," Bednarski argued.

The defence also highlighted the text exchanges in which Hernandez allegedly threatened Burke over their relationship, claiming the messages showed hostility from the teenager rather than from the singer. Attorneys further argued that the medical examiner's findings did not conclusively establish how the fatal injuries occurred.

"The defense tried numerous times throughout these proceedings to dirty up the victim," Silverman told the court.

What's the case

Hernandez's body was found inside the trunk of a Tesla registered in his name in September 2025 after it was towed from the Hollywood Hills.

Evidence presented during the hearing reportedly revealed that Hernandez had repeatedly asked to visit Burke in the days leading up to her death.

Defence lawyers also noted that members of both families were aware of the relationship and that Hernandez's parents had previously consented to her travelling with Burke to London.