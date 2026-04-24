/D4vd case: Prosecutors claim murder-charged singer had possessed 'significant amount of child pornography'

D4vd, aka David Burke, has been in the headlines ever since his name surfaced in the death of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez. After the arrest of the singer recently, in the suspicion of him being involved in the murder of Rivas, a new development has emerged, i.e., US prosecutors have claimed that D4vd had possession of a significant amount of child pornography.

Did D4vd possess child pornography before his arrest?

As per NBC, prosecutors have claimed that the singer had child pornography on his iCloud storage account during a hearing, just days after he was charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas. Reportedly, during the Beth Silverman, deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County, said that they uncovered a significant amount of material that's taking a long time to upload.

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Reportedly, the iCloud storage account had eight terabytes of data, and prosecutors have only been able to download one terabyte so far. It's unclear how much of the content is there in the iCloud. The attorney said, "Today, it's been exactly one year since the death of Celeste. We're eager to set this case for trial."

The judge set out a four-to-five preliminary evidentiary hearing for May 1. Earlier, he had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 and mutilating a dead body.

All about D4vd

D4vd is an American singer and songwriter, born in New York City and raised in Houston, Texas. He began composing music in 2021 for his Fortnite gameplay montages. He gained recognition with his 2022 singles Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, which earned several platinum certifications.

In addition, his EPs Petals to Thors and The Lost Petals, the former charted in six territories. In 2025, he released his debut studio album Withered, which topped the charts.