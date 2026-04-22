/D4vd case update: Singer pleads not guilty in teen’s death; moved to L.A. County jail

Singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has reportedly been transferred to the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail as he awaits trial in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He has reportedly been placed in segregation.

Sent to L.A County jail

As reported by TMZ, the 21-year-old artist was shifted from the LAPD’s 77th Street Station Jail on late Monday following his arrest last week. He has been held without bail, and jail authorities have reportedly placed Burke in a segregated unit due to his high-profile status.

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Pleaded not guilty

During his arraignment on April 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the singer pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

His attorney, Blair Berk, has reportedly called for a prompt preliminary hearing and requested that prosecutors disclose all evidence, including grand jury transcripts and the medical examiner’s report.

What are the allegations?

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has alleged that Burke murdered Hernandez with a "sharp instrument" after she threatened to reveal their alleged relationship. Prosecutors claim the body was later dismembered and placed in bags inside a Tesla registered to Burke.

Court arraignment of D4vd Photograph: (AFP)

The authorities later recovered her remains in September 2025 after the vehicle had been parked for an extended period. Hochman stated that the crime was "horrific and gruesome."

Victim's family breaks silence

In their first public statement, Hernandez's parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, expressed gratitude for support. "We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support," they said, as quoted by NBC Los Angeles, adding, "Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday was movie night and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is Justice for Celeste."