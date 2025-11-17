/D4vd: Has the private investigator uncovered a new clue in Celeste Rivas' death?

The involvement of the singer D4vd in the death of teenager Celeste Rivas has gripped the attention of the public as new details continue to emerge. In the latest development, the private investigator jotted a few dots, which might have led to uncovering a clue that could shed light on Celeste's death.

What new clue did the private investigator reveal?

As per the report of IBT, Fischer revealed he found a Build-A-Bear certificate for a stuffed bear named after Rivas' cousin Esmeralda. Reportedly, the certificate is dated April 21, 2024, sixteen days after Celeste was last reported missing. The date and name immediately raised questions.

According to the report, TikTok captured D4vd riding a roller coaster at the Six Flags amusement park, where the bear appears to have been made.

Did Celeste Rivas have a troubled life with her parents before her death?

According to a report by TMZ, Celeste Rivas' former boyfriend revealed, "She would say that her parents were really mean and that she didn't like being there. Her ex recalled how Celeste often joked about running away, though he never suspected how serious her distress might have been.

As per the IBT report, police records from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department show that Celeste was reported missing in 2024 three times. Every time she returned home, no explanation was ever given for her disappearance.

According to a report by KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that this remains an ongoing investigation, and the news release stands on its own. As per LAPD (dated release of Sept 29), the LAPD stated, "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."