/Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Maya to Darbar- Watch these 6 movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and other OTT

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is turning 41 this year. She primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. From portraying herself as a capable police officer to a resilient schoolteacher, the actress has definitely built a vast fan base. Never failing to meet her fans' expectations, she has consistently upped her game with versatile performances and a strong on-screen presence over the years. Let's explore some of her best works on her birthday, available on OTT platforms.