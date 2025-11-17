/Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Maya to Darbar- Watch these 6 movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and other OTT

Happy birthday, Nayanthara! The actress is turning 41 this year. Honoured by the title, Lady Superstar by her fans, let's take a look at some of her remarkable performances that left a lasting impression.
‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is turning 41 this year. She primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. From portraying herself as a capable police officer to a resilient schoolteacher, the actress has definitely built a vast fan base. Never failing to meet her fans' expectations, she has consistently upped her game with versatile performances and a strong on-screen presence over the years. Let's explore some of her best works on her birthday, available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Released in 2025, featuring Nayanthara, Siddharth, and R Madhavan, who plays Kumudha Saravana, Arjun, and Saravanan. The story centres on three individuals struggling with their own issues. Dramatic twists come when Saravanan kidnaps Arjun's son, leading to massive chaos in the story.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The actress plays Annapoorani, a girl raised in an orthodox Hindu family, who prohibits meat consumption. But the girl has a keen interest in cooking and desires to become a top chef. She then takes the help of her classmate Farhan and goes against her tradition and rituals, and explores cooking meat to understand food better and compete in a prestigious cooking competition.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie focuses on Apsara, played by Nayanthara, a single mother. She started working in advertisements to bring a balance to her life, but it turned into an entangled mess when a spirited presence started haunting her and became the reason for many deaths of people who were known to her.
Where to watch: Netflix
Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut . The film co-starred Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanathar played Narmada Rai, a senior police officer and the head of the Force One counter-terrorism unit. She becomes the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, who is on a mission to stop societal bad deeds.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Featuring Samanatha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie revolves around an unlucky man named Rambo, whose life changes when he finally achieves success in finding love. The main twist instead of one, he falls in love with two different women at the same time, named Kanmani Ganguly and Khatija.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the movie marks another exciting collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The movie centres on Aaditya, played by Rajinikanth, the commissioner of Mumbai Police, who is on his mission to catch a drug peddlar. Nayanthara plays the role of Lily, the love interest of Rajinikanth.