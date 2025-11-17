/IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna to be honoured for completing 50 years in cinema

Actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna- two of the most prominent names of Tamil and Telugu cinema respectively- will be felicitated at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa for completing 50 glorious years in cinema. The announcement was made by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Dr L Murugan at a press conference ahead of the film festival, which is scheduled to begin on November 20.

A PTI report quoted Murugan, as he said, "Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be felicitated for completing 50 years in cinema, marking a milestone that celebrates their enduring influence on Indian film culture."

"They will be felicitated at the closing ceremony, recognising their iconic body of work, widespread popularity, and contribution to shaping Indian storytelling across decades," the Minister of State added.

Latest works of Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna

Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble project Coolie earlier this year. The multi-starrer film also featured Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, along with Rajinikanth.

He is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor will also feature in a film that is being produced by Kamal Haasan, another stalwart of Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is currently working on 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' and has another upcoming project with director Gopichand Malineni.

About IFFI 2025

The IFFI will begin on November 20 and conclude on November 28. Its closing ceremony will be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. The festival will be inaugurated with a gala float parade along the picturesque D B Bandodkar Road in Panjim, Goa.

Earlier, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had spoken about IFFI Goa 2025 and said, "IFFI 2025 marks a significant chapter as it embraces inclusivity and diversity, showcasing voices from all corners of the world while spotlighting Indian regional cinema’s rich tapestry."

"By introducing programmes focused on emerging filmmakers and digital storytelling, IFFI is nurturing platforms that champion new talent and celebrate the evolution of filmmaking in the digital age," he added.