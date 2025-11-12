/Tere Ishq Mein to The Family Man 3: Hindi films and series set to premiere at IFFI 2025

The sequel to Raat Akeli Hai, will have Honey Trehan and Smita Singh, reprising their roles as director and writer, respectively. Set a few years after the events of the first film, which was released in 2020 to positive reception, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders follows Jatil Yadav as he is drawn into another complex investigation, a chilling case of murder committed in cold blood. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and will screen at IFFI 2025 on November 27.