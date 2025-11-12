/Tere Ishq Mein to The Family Man 3: Hindi films and series set to premiere at IFFI 2025

Tere Ishq Mein, Gustaakh Ishq, The Family Man 3- some of the biggest films and series of the season are all set to have grand premieres at the International Film Festival of India 2025 under the Gala Premiere section.
Some of the most anticipated films and series of this season will premiere at IFFI 2025 under the Gala premiere category. Take a look.
Amazon Prime Video's popular web series The Family Man is back in its third season. This time, Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) has to deal with the most deadly antagonist played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The grand premiere of the Hindi web series will take place on November 21, 2025.
Farhan Akhtar leads this war drama, which is based on the famous battle of Rezang La during the Indo-China war of 1962. The film premieres at the festival on November 21.
After earning critical praise for Vadh, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return in its sequel, Vadh 2. The film will tell a new story while Mishra and Gupta reprise their roles from the first part. Vadh 2 will screen at IFFI 2025 on November 23.
Gustaakh Ishq has designer Manish Malhotra turning producer. The film helmed by Vibhu Puri features Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead and is set in Kashmir. Gustaakh Ishq will premiere on November 24.
The sequel to Raat Akeli Hai, will have Honey Trehan and Smita Singh, reprising their roles as director and writer, respectively. Set a few years after the events of the first film, which was released in 2020 to positive reception, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders follows Jatil Yadav as he is drawn into another complex investigation, a chilling case of murder committed in cold blood. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and will screen at IFFI 2025 on November 27.
Aanand L Rai returns as director for a spiritual sequel to Raanjhana with Tere Ishq Mein. The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead and from the looks of the teaser, the film promises to be an emotional romance drama. Tere Ishq Mein premieres on November 28, the last day of IFFI 2028.
Two iconic films will be re-released at IFFI 2025. Sholay, celebrating its 50th year, will be released in 4K version. Meanwhile, a remastered version of 1942: A Love Story will also be screened at the festival.