/Gigi Hadid makes big move in her rumoured love life with Bradley Cooper; Here's what we know

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who have been rumored to be dating for over a year, are grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. With the rumored couple going strong in their relationship, it seems like Gigi might have taken a big step to move forward in this relationship. Let's delve into knowing more about what exactly the reason is.

What step did Gigi Hadid take in her rumored relationship with Bradley Cooper?

As per a report of RadarOnline, the Victoria's Secret model has reportedly ditched alcohol to support her boyfriend's sober lifestyle. The source close to them has reportedly stated, "If you're going to be close with Bradley in any meaningful way, then you are going on his sobriety journey."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The insider further shared, "To Bradley's credit, this is not something he just springs on you out of nowhere. It's a part of who he is, and he's very up-front about how staying sober is a one-day-at-a-time thing for him. Gigi isn't just talking the talk; she's walking the walk. She's embracing his sobriety while staying off the sauce."

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship

The couple was first seen together in October 2023, dining at Via Carota in New York City's West Village. Since then, their relationship has steadily grown.

A source told People earlier this year that the couple is taking it and is happy with what they are. They reportedly spend time with each other's families and children.