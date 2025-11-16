/James Pickens Jr, best known for Grey's Anatomy, diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? Here's the truth

Renowned American actor James Pickens Jr, who is best known for his role as Dr Richard Webber in the medical drama show Grey's Anatomy, has reportedly revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This revelation has shocked fans, and they took to social media platforms to express their concern.

According to reports, recently, during the midseason finale episode, ABC aired a public service announcement after the credits in which the actor revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In the video he shared, "One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime," said Pickens Jr in the video. "For Black men, the risk is even higher. Fortunately, prostate cancer is highly treatable, but early detection is the key, and sometimes there are no noticeable symptoms."

"Today, I'm living proud that early detection works. If you're Black, or if prostate cancer runs in your family, talk to your doctor about getting screened, starting at age 40," he added.

Soon after the video aired, many took to social media and emphasised that he was earlier diagnosed and it is to bring awareness. One user wrote, “They're raising awareness for prostate cancer, which has been rising at an alarming rate and is more likely to kill Black men. This is something that James Pickens jr. himself faced and obviously wanted to bring attention to. That is the point.”

Another user wrote, "Also everyone just ignored that James Pickens jr. said he had prostate cancer & is free now after the last episode?"

All about James Pickens Jr

Apart from Grey's Anatomy, James Pickens Jr is also known for his supporting roles as Deputy Director Alvin Kersh on later seasons of the Fox Network science fiction series The X-Files and Chuck Mitchell on Roseanne (1990–96; 2018) and The Conners (2018–22).

Pickens began his TV career playing Zack Edwards on the soap opera Another World from 1986 to 1990. He went on to have recurring roles on The X-Files as Deputy Director Kersh, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The West Wing, Roseanne, Beverly Hills, 90210, JAG, and Six Feet Under. He also served a role in 42. In 1997, Pickens played the role of Stevens, head of NASA, in Disney’s comedy Rocket Man.