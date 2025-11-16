/Rohit Shetty reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi not cancelled; New season set to air next year

Finally, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially confirmed the return of Khatron Ke Khiladi. After months of speculation about its cancellation, the stunt-based reality show will release its 15th season next year.

The director made the announcement on Bigg Boss 19, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he served as guest host in place of Salman Khan. "I noticed the audience was unhappy because Khatron Ke Khiladi didn’t air this year. But next year, Khatron Ke Khiladi will return once again," he said.

Rohit Shetty about KKK

It was during a light-hearted conversation with Bigg Boss 19 contestants, when the filmmaker hinted about the dare-based show, "Looking at you, I think you guys can join Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

He also addressed some dramas going on in the Bigg Boss house, including confronting Amaal Malik over his threats to the makers and praising Farrhana Bhatt for her strong solo gameplay.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian adaptation of Fear Factor, and it first aired in 2008. The first host of the show was Akshay Kumar, followed by Priyanka Chopra in the next season. Rohit Shetty joined it as a host in 2014 and never parted ways with the show.

Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi aired in 2024, with contestants Nimrat Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra (winner of the season). Now, with Rohit's confirmation, it is all set to make a strong comeback.