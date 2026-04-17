Musician D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder of 14-year-old girl

Musician David Burke, known as D4vd, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. On Thursday (April 16), Los Angeles police took the singer into custody.

The arrest comes months after the decomposed body of a teenage girl, Caleste Rivas, was found in a Tesla in September 2025.

“Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery‑Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21‑year‑old ​resident of Los ​Angeles, for the ⁠murder of Celeste Rivas,” Los Angeles police said in a statement on X.