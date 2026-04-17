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Musician D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder of 14-year-old girl

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 10:22 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 10:31 IST
Musician D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder of 14-year-old girl

Picture of musician David Burke, known as D4vd Photograph: (Instagram)

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David Burke, known as D4vd, has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was found in a Tesla car.

Musician David Burke, known as D4vd, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. On Thursday (April 16), Los Angeles police took the singer into custody.

The arrest comes months after the decomposed body of a teenage girl, Caleste Rivas, was found in a Tesla in September 2025.

“Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery‑Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21‑year‑old ​resident of Los ​Angeles, for the ⁠murder of Celeste Rivas,” Los Angeles police said in a statement on X.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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