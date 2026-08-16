/Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film sees big jump on Independence Day

Batwara 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in key roles, has been going strong at the box office after its release in cinemas on August 14. With Independence Day as a major weekend holiday, the partition drama has found a stronger footing with its figures. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on the second day.

Batwara 1947 box office report second day

On the second day, Batwara 1947 collected a net of Rs 13.50 crore across 8071 shows in India, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings the gross collection of India to Rs 22.91 crore and the total net collection to Rs 19.25 crore.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore on day two, taking its total collection to Rs 3.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 26.41 crore. The same report states the overall occupancy recorded is 34%.

What is Batwara 1947 based on?

Batwara 1947 (originally titled Lahore 1947) is a Hindi period drama film released on August 14, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it adapts Asghar Wajahat’s iconic play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai to examine the human cost of the 1947 Partition.

The story follows a displaced Muslim family migrating from Lucknow to Lahore during the 1947 Partition. They are allotted a grand haveli previously vacated by a Hindu family. Complications arise when they find an elderly Hindu woman ("Mai") stubbornly refusing to leave the home.