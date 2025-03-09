Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff will have to write back with their responses on their endorsement of an Indian pan masala brand, which claimed it has saffron in it. Acting on the complaint of a Jaipur-based advocate, a consumer disputes redressal commission in the north Indian city has issued a notice to the Bollywood actors. The complaint states that the advertisement is misleading and holds no truth.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur also issued a similar notice to Vimal Kumar Agarwal, chairman of JB Industries that manufactures Vimal Pan Masala, and directed all parties to appear before it on March 19.

The notice issued by commission chairman Gyarsilal Meena states, "The hearing date has been fixed at 10 am. If you fail to appear in person or through your authorised representative, the complaint will be decided ex parte on the above-mentioned hearing date.”

The commission also directed all the actors and the pan masala manufacturing company to file their responses within 30 days from the day of receipt of the notice.

Lawyer complains pan masala ad is "misleading"

The notice was issued on the basis of a complaint by Jaipur-based advocate Yogendra Singh Badiyal, who claimed the advertisement says "daane daane mein hai kesar ka dum (every grain of the said pan masala has the power of saffron)".

In his complaint, he says that the "applicant number one (JB Industries) is making crores of rupees and the common people are regularly consuming the pan masala which is harmful for health and inviting serious diseases like cancer.”

The lawyer continued that the advert is luring the public to purchase the brand "in the name of saffron-containing gutkha".

"Common people are getting confused in the name of saffron while there is no mixture of any substance like saffron in the said product," he said.

“The price of saffron in the market is Rs 4 lakh (400,00) per kg and the pan masala costs only Rs 5”, he said.

"The saffron cannot be mixed, leave alone its fragrance," he added.

The lawyer is now demanding action against the manufacturing firm and the actors involved in the product's promotion "for spreading false information and cheating the general public".

"Due to this false publicity and propagation, general public is facing loss of life and health, for which the applicants are separately and indirectly responsible," he said.

He demanded a fine be imposed on the accused, and a ban on the advertisement as well as the pan masala.