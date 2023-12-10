Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar served notices over controversial tobacco ad

Hindi film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have been served notices by an Indian government agency over their appearance in an advertisement endorsing tobacco companies.

A petition was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court against these Bollywood celebrities for participating in advertisements which promoted products that are harmful to the health of the public at large.

The central government informed the court on Friday (Dec 8) that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued the notices and asked the court to dismiss the petition as the matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high-profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

Petitioner approached court after govt inaction

The petitioner argued that the representation was made to the government on October 22, but no action was taken in the matter.

In response to the petition, the high court issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

Following this on Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it, PTI news agency reported.

The court fixed the next hearing for May 9, 2024.

Ad triggered a massive furore

When the ad aired, these actors were heavily criticised by the netizens, especially Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness.

The 54-year-old actor promptly issued an apology after facing brickbats saying that the response of his fans deeply affected him.

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," Kumar said on X in April 2022.