LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Watch: 'Bharat is a belief, an attitude', says India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
main img

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar | X/@DrSJaishankar Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution declares that 'India, that is Bharat' is a 'Union of States'.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar described the ancient identity of Indian republic — Bharat — as "a belief and an attitude" which has an economic dimension and a political meaning. 

"To me, Bharat is actually a belief and an attitude. For me, Bharat has an economic dimension. It has a political meaning. It has cultural, social, I would say even personal expressions. At the end of the day, the term Bharat means don't let other people define you. Try and define yourself. That it has to come from itself because that very term Bharat which is so laden with symbolism actually captures centuries of what we are all about as a people," Jaishankar said. 

Also read | Explained | Origin of the name 'Bharat' - India's past, present and future

×

He further added: "This is not a world of one power or two powers, there are many more countries, today, in the fray. And, that in many ways, I mean, while very welcome also makes the world a more difficult place to navigate and manage...Today, we are really looking at the consequences of what happens when trading rules are gamed when competition is unfair...The fact is today, the world is heading towards, greater insecurity and more protectionism..."

trending now

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution declares that "India, that is Bharat' is a 'Union of States'." The inaugural article of the Constitution further defines India's territory as well as its nomenclature-related aspects.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

India: DRDO pauses missile testing off Odisha coast to save lives of Olive Ridley sea turtles

India: Assam's cabinet gives its nod for census of native Muslims

Is India banning Hamas? Minister Meenakshi Lekhi denies signing parliamentary document

Topics