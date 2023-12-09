Indian lawyer makes shocking claim, says state of Assam originally 'part of Myanmar, not India'

In a shocking claim, Indian senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that Assam originally belonged to Myanmar and not India.



The statement was made by the lawyer during the court proceedings which aimed at addressing multiple petitions which challenged the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955.



This section, which is important for the implementation of the Assam Accord, permits specific foreign migrants who got entry between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, to apply for citizenship of India.



After the proceedings, the Union Government was directed by the Supreme Court to provide detailed data on the illegal migrants who entered into Assam and the northeastern states after March 25, 1971.



The directive was part of the comprehensive review process related to contentious Section 6A, which is a provision that led to heated debates among different groups within Assam.

During the court proceeding, senior advocate Kapil Sibal – who was representing the respondents – emphasised how complex it is to trace population movements in Assam while highlighting how it was earlier part of Myanmar and later came under British governance.



"Migration of people and populations is embedded in history and cannot be mapped. If you look at the history of Assam, you'll realise that it is impossible to figure out who came when," Sibal said, during the hearing.



"Assam was originally a part of Myanmar. It was way back in 1824 after the British conquered part of the territory that a treaty was entered into by which Assam was handed over to the British. You can imagine the kind of movement of people that might have taken place in the context of the then British Empire," he added.

CM Himanta refutes Sibal's claims

The argument of Kapil Sibal was refuted by the Assam government which stated that it was not historically true that Assam was part of Myanmar.



Assam government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said that at no point in history, Assam was part of Myanmar.

"From the time of Mahabharat and before, we have firmly been an integral part of Bharatvarsh," said the government spokesperson, as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also called the comment by Sibal incorrect.



"Those who do not know should not speak. Never was Assam a part of Myanmar. People from Myanmar came and clashed with the Assam people. For a brief period -- for a month-- Assam became like an occupation. This is the extent of Assam and Myanmar relations. I never came across any data claiming that Assam was with Myanmar...I should not comment on what is said in the Supreme Court. A lawyer says anything as part of an argument,” said Himanta.