/Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's back-to-back flops; says 'Actors have to go through everything'

Tiger Shroff is known for his action-packed performances, but the actor's last few films did not perform well commercially. Now, Jackie Shroff has opened up about the recent box office setbacks faced by his son, Tiger Shroff, saying that success in the film industry is not entirely within an actor’s control.

Jackie Shroff on Tiger's box office setbacks

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Jackie spoke about the unpredictable nature of Bollywood and how every actor experiences highs and lows during their career. "Life is such that these things are not in our hands. You have to work hard. Sometimes you will get results, and other times you won’t," he said.

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Tiger's journey so far

Tiger debuted in 2014 with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon, and quickly gained widespread popularity. His stunts, martial arts skills, and dance routines won the hearts of the young audience in no time, and over the years, he built a strong fan following through films like Baaghi and War.

However, his latest releases, such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Baaghi 4, failed to impress the audience. His last commercial success remains Baaghi 3.

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No signs of slowing down

Despite the disappointing commercial run, Jackie said Tiger continues to stay committed to his work. "We are actors, we have to go through everything. Tiger knows it. He says, 'I will work sincerely. The rest is up to the audience.' That [approach] is fantastic. He will be okay," the veteran actor added.

Earlier, Tiger had also spoken about dealing with setbacks. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Obstacles and hardships force you to introspect and grow. If everything came easy, you’d never push yourself beyond your limits. Every setback is an opportunity to come back stronger, and I believe that’s what separates those who are in this industry from those who don’t."

Tiger's work front