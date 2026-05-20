/Tiger Shroff to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars owning summer in effortless style

Are you looking for some classic summer aesthetics? From Tiger Shroff to Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood actors are turning the most basic staple into the hottest trend of the season.
When it comes to summer fashion, nothing beats a classic white tee or tank, and Bollywood stars are proving exactly why. From rugged gym fits to sleek sunset aesthetics, they’re turning the most basic staple into the hottest trend of the season. Here are five celebrities making the white tee look irresistibly cool.
The undisputed action superstar, Tiger Shroff, makes the white sleeveless tee look like a full-blown fitness campaign. With his sculpted physique, sunlit aesthetic, and effortless confidence, the actor is serving peak summer energy without trying too hard.
Ranveer Singh takes the white tank into power mode with his gym-ready avatar. From his intense physique to his bold presence, the Dhurandhar star proves that basics can still steal the spotlight, and they can never go out of trend.
Shahid Kapoor adds his signature cool-boy charm to the white tank trend. The relaxed silhouette, layered accessories, and laid-back styling make this look feel equal parts luxury and effortless. Whether it’s the rugged beard or tinted sunglasses, the actor makes a simple white tank feel elevated and fashion-forward.
Hrithik Roshan proves that even a simple sporty tank and denims can look ultra-stylish. Clean, relaxed, and impossibly cool, he brings effortless charm with a summer body. His rugged physique and subtle styling make the outfit feel both timeless and trendy.
Aditya Roy Kapur’s rugged white tank look is the definition of off-duty summer cool. Paired with relaxed cargo pants, sneakers, and a backwards cap, the vibe is casual yet undeniably hot. Whether it’s oversized, fitted, rugged, or polished, a white tee is the ultimate summer essential.