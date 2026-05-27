/Nude photoshoot to Kantara backlash: A look at Ranveer Singh's past controversies amid Don 3 row

Ranveer Singh has been riding a rollercoaster. The actor has landed himself into several controversies, whether it was his daring nude photoshoot, allegedly hurting religious sentiments or his sudden exit from a film. Each incident has fuelled debates and escalated into a major issue.
Ranveer Singh is known for his energetic and fearless personality. However, the actor recently made headlines for exiting Don 3 and landing himself in a controversy. This is not the first time the actor has triggered heated discussions online; there are several other incidents that have made him a hot topic of conversation online.
Ranveer Singh was signed as the main lead for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project, Don 3. However, after Dhurandhar, the actor reportedly chose to walk out of the film. His sudden exit sparked a major dispute with Excel Entertainment and director Farhan Akhtar, who approached FWICE to file a case against the actor.
Recently, the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over the ongoing Don 3 dispute.
Back in 2010, the actor co-starred with Anushka Sharma in the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat. The duo appeared on the famous gossip show Koffee with Karan, where Singh made an inappropriate comment about the actress, leaving her in an awkward state. This led him to a nationwide backlash and an apology to the actress.
Ranveer Singh also landed himself in controversy by appearing in the AIB Knockout alongside Arjun Kapoor. Hosted by Karan Johar, the comedy show faced massive backlash for its obscene and explicit jokes, leading to FIRs and widespread criticism against the actor from the audience.
Besides every other controversy, this particular incident was caught in a whirlwind of debate and became a major issue on the internet. Ranveer Singh faced backlash over his 2022 nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine, which showcased the actor in a bold avatar. The photoshoot did not go down well and led to multiple FIRs against the actor for reportedly hurting the sentiments and violating Indian cultural traditions.
Last year, Singh was caught in another controversy. At the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranveer re-enacted a scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 in front of the filmmaker and an actor, Rishabh Shetty, where the actor referred to the deity as a “female ghost.” The comment immediately sparked outrage among people, and an FIR against the actor was filed for hurting religious sentiments. Ranveer Singh later apologised.