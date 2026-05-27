/Nude photoshoot to Kantara backlash: A look at Ranveer Singh's past controversies amid Don 3 row

Ranveer Singh was signed as the main lead for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project, Don 3. However, after Dhurandhar, the actor reportedly chose to walk out of the film. His sudden exit sparked a major dispute with Excel Entertainment and director Farhan Akhtar, who approached FWICE to file a case against the actor.

Recently, the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over the ongoing Don 3 dispute.