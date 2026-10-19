/Tiger Shroff firing: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh- Bollywood stars targeted in threats and attacks

The firing at Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai has once again brought attention to the safety of Bollywood celebrities. While the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries after the accused allegedly opened fire at his BMW, his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries in the incident. It took place in Juhu on Sunday, October 18.

A purported audio message circulating on social media has claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The recording also reportedly contains a warning to members of the film industry who continue to work with Salman Khan. However, the authenticity of the claim has not been independently verified. A look at some of the prominent celebrities who have faced threats or attacks in recent years.

