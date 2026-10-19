/Tiger Shroff firing: Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh- Bollywood stars targeted in threats and attacks

Shots were recently fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai. The actor escaped without any gunshot injuries, but this is not the first time Bollywood celebrities have been targeted.
The firing at Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai has once again brought attention to the safety of Bollywood celebrities. While the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries after the accused allegedly opened fire at his BMW, his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries in the incident. It took place in Juhu on Sunday, October 18.
A purported audio message circulating on social media has claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The recording also reportedly contains a warning to members of the film industry who continue to work with Salman Khan. However, the authenticity of the claim has not been independently verified. A look at some of the prominent celebrities who have faced threats or attacks in recent years.
Salman Khan has been a target of repeated threats allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The conflict is believed to have emerged from the actor's alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. The latest incident happened on April 14, 2024, when two motorcycle-borne men fired several rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra before fleeing the scene. The actor was unharmed, and the incident led to a major police investigation and several arrests.
Salim Khan has also faced threats. In June 2022, a handwritten threat was reportedly found on a bench at Bandra Bandstand, where Salim Khan, Salman's father, regularly sat after his morning walk. The letter warned that Salman Khan would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who had been murdered weeks earlier.
Aamir Khan's was on a target list with alleged threats in July 2026, following his marriage to Gauri Spratt. Messages circulating on social media and an audio recording reportedly issued threats against the actor. The senders allegedly accused him of promoting what they described as "love jihad" and claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in October 2024 was the major incident associated with Salman Khan. Siddique, 66, was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024. A social media post attributed to Bishnoi gang associate Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the killing. The message cited Siddique's association with Salman Khan.
The Dhurandhar star was reportedly targeted with an extortion demand in February 2026, shortly after the firing incident at Rohit Shetty's residence. According to reports, a member of Singh's staff received a WhatsApp voice message demanding around 10 crore. The recording allegedly contained threats against the actor and his staff.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu also came under attack on February 1, 2026, when unidentified assailants allegedly fired shots outside his home. According to reports, five rounds were fired. A social media account allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the incident.