/Tiger Shroff shooting case: Accused paid Rs 50,000 advance, football video recce, and a ready Facebook post

Days after actor Tiger Shroff survived a shooting attempt in Mumbai, more details of the incident are coming to light. Three suspects aged 18-22 were arrested in Kota and have been brought back to Mumbai. It has now been learned that the attackers were in communication with their handlers.

As per a new report by NDTV, the attackers were continuously in touch with the handler before and after opening fire outside a football stadium when the actor was exiting in his car, and were constantly sharing updates and allegedly receiving instructions ahead of the attack.

According to sources, the attackers informed the handlers immediately that the operation had been completed after fleeing from the scene on a motorcycle.

Investigators have suspect that the shooters also made a short video of Shroff playing football and shared it with their handlers to get a green signal to open the fire.

After the fire was opened, the alleged handler, Anil Pandit, and his associates waited for media coverage of the firing. Once the news was out, they took the responsibility for the attack as they released a pre-prepared Facebook post and audio clip, which was already prepared in advance.

Three shooters arrested from Kota railway station

On Oct 19, all three shooters were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. As per reports, two men, who were taken into custody, are from Haryana. The third one is from Maharashtra.

The details of the three accused are as follows: Hrithik alias Roshan (22) from Begusarai, Rehan (18) from Sonipat and Phool Singh (18), from Haryana. All of them have been charged with attempt to murder and are accused of firing multiple rounds at Shroff's car.

The three accused were allegedly paid a collective advance of Rs 50,000 to attack Tiger, with a promise of additional payment if the attack was successful.