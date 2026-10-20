In a new update on Tiger Shroff's firing incident, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women.

On Oct 18, the Heropanti actor was in his car while coming out of a stadium in Mumbai's Juhu area after playing a football match. While the actor was waving at fans from the car, three shooters opened fire. Thankfully, the actor escaped safely. The case is being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell, and now two women who allegedly supplied arms to the shooters involved in the case have been detained.

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Four arrested in arms supply probe, two women allegedly sent weapons to Mumbai

As reported by WION, the accused were subsequently formally arrested by Maharashtra Police CID, Mumbai, following court approval, and the court granted three days’ transit remand to facilitate their transfer for further investigation.

According to the investigation, the four accused allegedly played a role in arranging and transporting the firearm used in the attack.

The arrests have widened the probe beyond the three alleged shooters apprehended earlier in Rajasthan, with investigators now examining the suspected arms supply chain and the alleged links between those involved.

How the alleged weapons supply chain operated

Investigators suspect that Kunal procured a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar in Punjab on the directions of Anil Pandit, who has been named in reports as an alleged handler linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kunal allegedly arranged for two women, identified as Radha and Babita, to carry the weapon to Mumbai by train. The women are suspected of acting as couriers in the operation, transporting the firearm and ammunition before the shooting.

After the October 18 incident, Radha and Babita allegedly travelled back to Delhi. They were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20 by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

During questioning, the women allegedly disclosed Kunal’s involvement, leading investigators to pursue the suspected arms procurement network. Kunal and another accused, Sumit, were subsequently apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana.

The four accused were produced before a court, after which Maharashtra Police CID formally arrested them following the requisite court approval. A three-day transit remand was granted for further investigation in Mumbai.

Probe into alleged handler and wider network

Investigators are examining the alleged instructions issued by Anil Pandit, the source of the firearm and ammunition, and the roles played by the four accused in arranging the weapon used in the attack.

The probe is also seeking to establish whether the accused had direct contact with the three men arrested earlier in connection with the firing or whether an intermediary coordinated the operation.

Police are expected to examine communications, travel records and other evidence to reconstruct the alleged chain of events, from the procurement of the weapon in Amritsar to its transportation to Mumbai.

Three alleged shooters arrested earlier

The new arrest came after three suspects, who opened fire at the actor, were arrested in Kota and have been brought back to Mumbai. The identities of the three accused are: Hrithik alias Roshan (22) from Begusarai, Rehan (18) from Sonipat and Phool Singh (18), from Haryana. All of them have been charged with attempted murder and are accused of firing multiple rounds at Shroff's car. This takes the total arrests to eight in this case.

According to sources, the attackers informed their handlers that the operation was complete immediately after fleeing the scene on a motorcycle and allegedly took a train for Kota. Shroff was not hurt in the incident, but his driver and an auto driver sustained injuries.



Investigation continues