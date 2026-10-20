/Tiger Shroff's team denies fake videos after firing incident, warns of legal action: 'AI-generated videos and scripted narratives'

Tiger Shroff's fan club has shared the first statement from his team, clarifying that the actor has not issued any statement regarding the shocking shooting incident.

On Sunday, October 19, multiple shots were fired at the actor's car by three men, who have now been arrested. The incident took place outside a stadium in Mumbai's Juhu area when the actor was exiting his car at around 7 pm.

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Actor's team issues first statement

On Tuesday, the Heropanti actor's team issued its first statement, which was shared by his fan club. In the statement, the team clarified that Tiger has not made any statements or released any videos regarding the recent incident, and warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading misleading content.

''We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,'' the statement said.

The team issued a strong clarification after several fake videos and statements attributed to the actor surfaced online following the firing incident.

''It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public,'' the statement reads.

''We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain,'' the statement reads.

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Rs 50,000 was paid in advance

Two days after the incident, more information has emerged, with the latest being that the three shooters were paid Rs 50,000 in advance.

Investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell, the three accused were allegedly paid a collective advance of Rs 50,000 to attack Tiger, with a promise of additional payment if the attack was successful. It has also been learnt, as per NDTV, that when the firing took place, the alleged handler, Anil Pandit, was in contact with the shooters and was taking updates, with a Facebook post already prepared in advance.

Three shooters arrested from Kota railway station