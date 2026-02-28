/Rohit Shetty firing case update: Did suspects receive funds from Nepal? Here's what we know

In a major update in the case of the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, the investigators have found an international connection. The Mumbai Police is reportedly probing possible cross-border funding links behind the attack.

The late-night shooting on January 31 is said to have involved alleged international money transfers, multiple state-level modules, and links to organised crime networks.

What does the investigation say?



As per a report by News18, officials have uncovered a series of anonymous deposits and ATM withdrawals associated with the bank accounts of the suspects.

These transactions are currently being investigated for possible links to regions close to the Nepal border. Authorities claim that the shooters allegedly had funds deposited directly into their bank accounts. The money was subsequently withdrawn from ATMs in smaller sums.

The deposits are reportedly said to have come from an unknown individual, and banks have been instructed to provide comprehensive account statements and transaction records to help the investigation.

Several special teams have been formed to investigate what authorities call as the "Agra module."

Several suspects arrested

As per officials, the attack may have been divided into two units: a Pune-based logistics team and a North India-based group that allegedly executed the firing.

Deepak Chandra Sharma, Sonu Thakur, Hrithik Yadav, Vinshu Kushwaha, Jatin Bhardwaj, and Vishal Thakur are the suspects arrested so far in connection with the case. The individuals accused, said to be from Agra, Etawah, and certain areas of Haryana, were supposedly given an advance payment of Rs 50,000, with the assurance of a higher reward following the execution of the attack.

Authorities are also investigating the involvement of Shubham Lonkar, who is thought to have directed the shooter to collect the vehicle and carry out the shooting.

Firing outside Rohit Shetty's house

As per authorities, five rounds were fired outside Shetty's house on the night of January 31. No injuries were reported, but it sparked a concern about the safety of Hindi cinema celebrities. Further investigation is underway, and police are also probing links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.