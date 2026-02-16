Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Rohit Shetty firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 6 suspects from Rajasthan; details inside

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 13:47 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 13:47 IST
Rohit Shetty Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

As per the latest update in the Rohit Shetty firing case, six more suspects have been arrested from Rajasthan, and they are being brought to Mumbai for investigation. Officials are also investigating the angle of a larger organised crime conspiracy. 

There has been a major update in the Rohit Shetty firing case. The Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly arrested six more suspects from Rajasthan, and now they are being brought to Mumbai for further interrogation in connection with the firing incident outside the filmmaker's residence.

Six suspects arrested

According to police, reportedly four gunshots were fired outside Shetty's Juhu home, and the authorities registered a case soon after and tightened security around the filmmaker’s residence. As per reports, the latest arrests from Rajasthan were carried out with the help of multiple agencies.

Past arrests

Earlier, the authorities had arrested five suspects in the case, and they were booked under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), followed by their appearance before a special court.

The court reportedly remanded them to police custody till February 17 for what the investigators believe is a larger organised crime conspiracy. As per the officials, the attack was a planned act, and Shubham Lonkar has reportedly been identified as a key conspirator for allegedly providing funds and coordinating with the accused through encrypted messaging platforms. Police also suspect links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, which has been under the radar for issuing threats to several high-profile celebrities.

Investigation so far

Officials have reportedly recovered one weapon during the investigation, while two others are still missing. They believe one of the unrecovered firearms may have been used in the firing. As per reports, CCTV footage from the area showed a shooter fleeing on a scooter, which was later seized during the probe.

The incident has intensified the concern over the safety of Hindi cinema personalities, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging a meeting to discuss safety measures for industry professionals.

