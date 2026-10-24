/Rising Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced, India-Pakistan clash set for Nov 22

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the 2026 Rising Asia Cup, which will be held in Doha. India and Pakistan have once again been drawn in the same group, alongside Nepal and the UAE and will face off on Nov 22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Teams generally send their ‘A’ sides to compete in the Rising Asia Cup. In the 2025 edition, Jitesh Sharma captained India A, with young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also part of the squad.
The West End Park International Cricket Stadium will host most of the tournament’s matches, including the final on Nov 29. The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Cricket Ground will host the remaining fixtures, starting with the opening match on Nov 19.
Rising Asia Cup 2026 full schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 19
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|9:00 AM
|UDST
|Nov 19
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 20
|Pakistan vs UAE
|9:00 AM
|UDST
|Nov 20
|India vs Nepal
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 21
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|9:00 AM
|UDST
|Nov 21
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 22
|UAE vs Nepal
|9:00 AM
|UDST
|Nov 22
|India vs Pakistan
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 23
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|9:00 AM
|UDST
|Nov 23
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 24
|India vs UAE
|9:00 AM
|UDST
|Nov 24
|Pakistan vs Nepal
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 26
|Semi-Final 1 (A1 vs B2)
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 27
|Semi-Final 2 (B1 vs A2)
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
|Nov 29
|Final
|1:00 PM
|WEICS
How India A performed in the 2025 Rising Asia Cup
India A started their 2025 campaign with a dominant 148-run victory over the UAE in their opening Group B match in Doha. Batting first, India scored 297/4 in 20 overs before restricting the UAE to 149/7.
However, India A suffered a setback in their next match, losing to Pakistan A by eight wickets. India were bowled out for 136 and Pakistan chased down the target in just 13.2 overs.
The team bounced back in their final group-stage match, beating Oman by six wickets with 13 balls remaining and secured their place in the semi-finals, where they faced Bangladesh A.
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Bangladesh scored 194/6 in their 20 overs and India A managed to match the total, forcing the match into a Super Over. However, Bangladesh held their nerve in the tie-breaker to knock India out of the tournament.
Pakistan A went on to win the title after defeating Sri Lanka A by five runs in the second semi-final. The final against Bangladesh A also ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 125 runs. Pakistan eventually won the Super Over to lift the trophy, while India A’s campaign ended in the semi-finals.