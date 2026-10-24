/IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma sets world record with most T20I catches in a year

India’s T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma created history during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday (Oct 24), setting a new world record for the most catches by a fielder in T20Is in a calendar year. The 23-year-old took catches of Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell within the first three overs of New Zealand’s innings, taking his tally to 26 in 2026 and surpassing the previous record of 25 held by Indonesia’s Danilson Hawoe.

Tilak has achieved the milestone in 32 T20I appearances this year, while Hawoe registered 25 catches in 41 matches for Indonesia in 2025.

Most catches by a fielder in T20Is in a calendar year

Player Country M Catches Most catches in a match Year Tilak Varma India 32 26 3 2026 Danilson Hawoe Indonesia 41 25 2 2025 Muhammad Waseem United Arab Emirates 26 24 2 2024 Sharvin Muniandy Malaysia 27 21 3 2025 Brian Masaba Uganda 27 20 2 2023 Tanzid Hasan Bangladesh 27 20 5 2025

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Phillips, Jacobs fifties power New Zealand to 180/5

New Zealand bounced back from an early batting collapse to finish at 180/5 in 20 overs against India at Hagley Oval on Saturday. Half-centuries from Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs powered the hosts’ recovery, setting India a target of 181 runs.

India’s bowlers made a strong start, reducing New Zealand to 43/3 in the powerplay. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Tim Seifert, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Daryl Mitchell and Prince Yadav sent Finn Allen back to the pavilion.