/Tiger Shroff’s team calls report on actor’s reaction to Mumbai attack ‘completely untrue’

Tiger Shroff’s team has denied reports claiming that the actor expressed shock to Mumbai Police following the firing incident involving his car in Juhu. The reports attributed a statement to the actor in which he questioned why anyone would target him. However, his spokesperson reacted to the remark. The clarification comes amid ongoing investigations into the October 18 shooting.

Tiger Shroff's team reacts to reports of the actor's statement post firing incident

Tiger Shroff’s team has dismissed reports claiming that the actor expressed shock over the shooting incident involving his car in Mumbai, clarifying that he did not make the statement attributed to him.

The clarification came after a report quoted sources as saying that Tiger had told Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch that he was in deep shock and did not understand why anyone would target him. However, when contacted by Hindustan Times, the actor’s spokesperson denied that he had made any such remarks.

“This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened,” the spokesperson said.

Tiger Shroff’s team previously warned against fake news

Earlier, the actor’s team issued a statement saying that Tiger had not made public statements, released videos or authorised communications about the incident. It also flagged the circulation of fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives falsely attributed to him.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

The team urged media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing it. It further warned that appropriate legal action could be pursued against individuals or pages found creating or circulating fabricated material.

What happened in the Mumbai firing incident?

The incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when assailants opened fire at the vehicle in which Tiger was travelling after playing football. The actor escaped without serious injuries, while his driver and a bystander were injured.