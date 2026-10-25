/Tiger Shroff firing case: Police arrest 11th accused in Indore, recover two guns

There has been a new update in the investigation into the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to officials, two firearms have been recovered and along with the arrest of an alleged weapons supplier.

11th arrest in Tiger Shroff case

Pranjal Thakran, 22, was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, making him the 11th person arrested in the October 18 incident. According to reports, investigators suspect that Thakran supplied a country-made pistol to the alleged shooters and was in contact with Anil Pandit, the man who reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police are questioning him to establish his alleged role in the conspiracy.

Two pistols recovered

As per reports, the recovered weapons include a Turkish-made Zigana pistol and a country-made firearm. Police also seized 10 live cartridges from bushes near the railway tracks in Gujarat's Surat, where the alleged shooters had reportedly discarded the weapons while fleeing.

According to investigators, the assailants travelled from Mumbai to Surat by taxi after opening fire at Shroff's car. They allegedly left the firearms near the railway station before boarding a train towards Delhi.

The investigators have sent firearms and ammunition for forensic examination.

Police suspect that the Zigana pistol was supplied by another accused, Kunal Jaminsingh, who was arrested in Haryana earlier in the investigation. Two women allegedly helped transport the firearm to Mumbai and are also in police custody.

Thakran, meanwhile, is a resident of Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat district, and he was arrested in a joint operation by the Mumbai and Indore Crime Branch teams.

Also read: Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

What happened during the firing incident?

The shooting took place on the evening of October 18, when at least two men allegedly fired at Shroff's car in Juhu before fleeing on a motorcycle. According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired during the incident.

The actor escaped without serious injury, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

The investigation, initially handled by Juhu Police, was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell.