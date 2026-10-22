/Red marks on Tiger Shroff's hand: New video shows injury from Juhu firing after bandage debate

A day after the debate over Tiger Shroff's picture of an unbandaged wound went viral, with people questioning his injury and bandage, his team shared a video showing red marks on his arms from the gunshots fired at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

On Thursday (Oct 22), Shroff's team shared a video on his team's official Instagram page, Team Tiger Shroff, with the caption, "God is kind."

Days after the firing incident, the actor's team shared a video showing Shroff's hand with several small, dot-like burn marks he sustained when the shots were fired at him. Thankfully, he narrowly escaped the gunshots.

Watch the video here:

The video comes a day after Shroff was spotted without bandages and looking absolutely fine, days after the Mumbai firing incident in which he sustained a few injuries.

Soon after that clip went viral, netizens questioned an old photo from the actor's home that was circulating online. In that picture, the actor appeared shirtless and was seen with bandages around his chest and hand. This led many to question the bandages and the injuries he sustained, with many saying it might be for show.

Also read: Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

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On Sunday (Oct 18), Three men opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area when he was exiting a stadium after playing footbal. The actor escaped without injuries, while his driver and a passerby sustained injuries.