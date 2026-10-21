/Tiger Shroff firing investigation reveals Salman Khan was the original target: Report

Days after Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai's Juhu area, new details have emerged claiming that the Heropanti actor was targeted only after the alleged shooters abandoned their plan to attack Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was the original target

As per police sources, the suspects had conducted reconnaissance outside Khan’s residence in Bandra. However, the security arrangements reportedly made it difficult for them to execute the alleged plan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Investigators suspect that the attackers subsequently chose Shroff after learning about his regular Sunday football sessions through social media posts shared by the actor’s fans.

As per sources quoted by HT, the suspects monitored information available through the actor’s social media activity to understand his movements. They allegedly waited near Pushpa Narsee Ground before opening fire at his car as it was leaving the premises.

Police are examining the suspects’ mobile phones, communications and other evidence to determine who directed the alleged operation.

About the firing incident

The shooting took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club after a match. Three alleged assailants reportedly opened fire at his vehicle before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The actor escaped gunshot injuries. However, his driver and another person were injured in the incident. The actor reportedly sustained minor injuries from gunpowder and shattered glass.

During the investigation, the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came under scrutiny.

An audio clip and social media messages circulated in which individuals claiming links to the gang took responsibility for the attack. In the purported audio message, a speaker identifying himself as Anil Pandit said, “I am Anil Pandit. I am like a younger brother to Lawrence Bishnoi. We take responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff today.”

The speaker also claimed that Shroff “was counselled, but did not understand us”.

“In the entire film industry, whoever works without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, will be killed. This is the first and last warning,” Pandit said.

The authenticity of these claims has not been independently established.

Multiple suspects arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four more people apart from the shooters, including two women, over their suspected role in supplying weapons and ammunition used in the attack.

The accused have been identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita. Radha and Babita were reportedly apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana.

According to investigators, Kunal allegedly procured a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, Punjab, on the instructions of Pandit. Radha and Babita are suspected of transporting the weapon to Mumbai by train and handing it over to the alleged shooters.

The four accused were subsequently handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Earlier, three suspects were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, during a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police. They were intercepted while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

The accused have been identified in reports as Hrithik Kumar, alias Roshan, 22, from Begusarai in Bihar; Rehan, 18, from Sonipat in Haryana; and Phool Singh, 18.

Investigators suspect that the men travelled from Mumbai to Surat before boarding a train towards Rajasthan. Their alleged escape plan involved travelling to Delhi before crossing into Nepal. Police are also investigating claims that they were promised help reaching Canada after carrying out the attack.

Multiple threats to Salman Khan

There has been a longstanding hostility between the actor and Lawrence Bishnoi. According to reports, it began with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

Khan has faced several threats linked to the dispute over the years. In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired shots outside his Bandra residence, which led to heightened security measures.