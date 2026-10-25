/Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner turn heads with Bold looks at All’s Fair season 2 premiere in Rome

When it comes to making a statement on the red carpet, the Kardashians know how to grab attention and leave everyone talking. On Saturday, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner brought their signature glamour to Rome for the season 2 premiere of the legal drama, All’s Fair, turning heads with their striking fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at All’s Fair Season 2 premiere in Rome

On October 24, the SKIMS founder stole the spotlight as she arrived at the Rome Film Festival for the season 2 premiere of her legal drama, All’s Fair. Kim opted for a vintage Yves Saint Laurent leopard-print gown from the designer’s Fall 1986 haute couture collection.

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The figure-hugging dress featured a leopard-print pattern, a plunging sweetheart neckline, corset detailing and a flared silhouette. She completed the look with a matching sheer shawl, which she draped over her head, and black heels. Styled by Law Roach, her bold ensemble brought a touch of vintage glamour to the red carpet.

Kim shared photos of her red-carpet look on her official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of her striking outfit. She captioned the series of pictures, “ROME FILM FESTIVAL — All’s Fair Season 2.”

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The 46-year-old TV star was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, who wore a dramatic black velvet hooded cape adorned with sparkling scorpion embellishments. She paired it with a floor-length white gown, long white gloves, and matching white shoes. Her look paid homage to the iconic cape worn by Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor at Princess Grace of Monaco’s 40th birthday celebration in 1969.

About All's Fair season 2

All’s Fair is a legal drama, created by Ryan Murphy. It is returning for its second season, exploring the courtroom battles, personal conflicts, and high-stakes drama. The show stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Matthew Noszka, and Brazilian actor Cauã Reymond.