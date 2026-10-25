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Shooting near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Stadium; ‘shelter in place’ alert issued

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 08:44 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 08:44 IST
Shooting near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Stadium; ‘shelter in place’ alert issued

Florida A&M University and Florida State University issued emergency alerts Photograph: (Florida A&M University﻿/Facebook))

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Florida A&M University and Florida State University issued emergency alerts after a shooting was reported on Perry Street near FAMU’s Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee. Police urged people to avoid the area, while students and staff were advised to shelter indoors. 

A shooting incident occurred on Saturday night (Oct 24) along Perry Street near Bragg Memorial Stadium. The incident took place during Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) homecoming weekend, shortly after the university's homecoming football game. The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating the incident. Florida A&M University issued an alert urging those near Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee to shelter in place amid police activity.

Meanwhile, Florida State University issued an "Emergency Message for the Florida State University Tallahassee Campus" at 10 pm, advising students, faculty and staff in the Tallahassee area to remain indoors and stay alert as police investigate a shooting near Florida A&M University's (FAMU) Bragg Stadium.

“FAMU Alert: Police activity near Bragg Stadium and perry street . Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby,” Florida A&M University initially posted on Facebook. It said later in an update, “The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a shooting on Perry Street. At this time, the number of victims and the extent of their injuries are unknown. Community members are encouraged to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”


About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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