/Shooting near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Stadium; ‘shelter in place’ alert issued

A shooting incident occurred on Saturday night (Oct 24) along Perry Street near Bragg Memorial Stadium. The incident took place during Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) homecoming weekend, shortly after the university's homecoming football game. The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating the incident. Florida A&M University issued an alert urging those near Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee to shelter in place amid police activity.

Meanwhile, Florida State University issued an "Emergency Message for the Florida State University Tallahassee Campus" at 10 pm, advising students, faculty and staff in the Tallahassee area to remain indoors and stay alert as police investigate a shooting near Florida A&M University's (FAMU) Bragg Stadium.

“FAMU Alert: Police activity near Bragg Stadium and perry street . Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby,” Florida A&M University initially posted on Facebook. It said later in an update, “The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a shooting on Perry Street. At this time, the number of victims and the extent of their injuries are unknown. Community members are encouraged to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”