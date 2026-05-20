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Cocaine worth $9.3 million found in truck carrying Kim Kardashian's brand products; company issues clarification

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 20, 2026, 19:21 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 19:21 IST
Cocaine worth $9.3 million found in truck carrying Kim Kardashian's brand products; company issues clarification

Cocaine found in truck carrying Kim Kardashian's brand products Photograph: (Instagram)

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Kim Kardashian's shapewear company was reportedly linked to a drug seizure after cocaine valued at nearly $9.3 million was found inside a truck transporting the company’s products. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear label has reportedly found itself at the centre of attention after authorities uncovered cocaine valued at nearly $9.3 million hidden inside a truck transporting the company’s products. The unexpected major drug seizure has grabbed the attention online, leading SKIMS to issue a public clarification.

What's the case?

As per reports, the case came to the spotlight after officials confirmed that the vehicle carrying legitimate SKIMS merchandise had allegedly been used as part of a cocaine smuggling operation. However, it has been stated that the company itself was not connected to it.

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A 40-year-old Polish truck driver, Jakub Jan Konkel, was reportedly intercepted by Border Force officers at the Port of Harwich in Essex while transporting 28 pallets of SKIMS underwear and apparel from the Netherlands into the United Kingdom. Officials later discovered a concealed compartment built into the rear doors of the truck.

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According to investigators, nearly 90 kilograms of cocaine, packed into multiple one-kilogram parcels, had been hidden inside the specially modified section of the vehicle. The seized narcotics were reportedly estimated to have a street value of roughly £7 million, or about $9.3 million.

Officials alleged that Konkel had made an unreported stop during the journey to collect the drugs before attempting to transport them across the border. The National Crime Agency further stated that the driver later admitted he had agreed to move the shipment in exchange for a payment of 4,500 euros.

SKIMS issues statement

Shortly after the matter grabbed headlines, Kardashian's fashion label issued a public clarification distancing itself from the operation. As per TMZ, the company said, "SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck."

According to reports, authorities have also confirmed that the clothing shipment itself was legitimate and that neither the exporter nor importer associated with the SKIMS products was suspected of involvement in the case.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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