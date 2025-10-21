/Kim Kardashian turns a year older: Recalling some of her feisty moments that stirred controversy

We are celebrating the birthday of Kim Kardashian, one of the most talked-about public figures, who is a global entrepreneur, model and actress. She has successfully transformed her fame into the biggest empire, but unfortunately, her journey hasn’t been free from feisty controversy.
Kim Kardashian turns 44! She has garnered much popularity, from reality TV to being a billion-dollar business owner. One of the most popular names in the Kardashian family, Kim, has always managed to stay in news thanks to her fashion choices and other controversies. Let's now check some of her feisty disputes.
In 2007, Kim came into the spotlight because of the leak of her private tape, just ahead of the premiere of her family's first reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The s** tape was apparently leaked by her ex, Ray J. The situation spread like a fire, which brought controversy into the Kardashian family and marked the beginning of a hustle in celebrity life.
Recently, Kim has launched one of the most controversial underwear under her shapewear brand Skims. People have claimed it as the most annoying product of the Skims, owned by Kim, and it has quickly become a topic of discussion in the era of fashion, cultural appropriation and marketing.
A controversy between Kim and Taylor created a buzz in 2016. It was one of the biggest dramas in Hollywood. The feud stemmed from Kanye's song titlted Famous, which contained some objectionable lyrics regarding Swift, as she had never given her consent for the song. Subsequently, Kim leaked all the recordings, leading to a dispute by Swift's team.
Hollywood people are claiming that Kim's newly launched brand, Skims, is plagiarising designs from other brands and offering the same product using their brand label. The actress's fashion line has faced multiple accusations, although most of the cases were settled quietly, and others have dragged her into the debate around originality in celebrity fashion.
The Kardashian family has been accused of using cosmetic fillers and injections on their face to project themselves as an image of worldwide beauty. Kim's physical changes and cosmetic transformation have led the common people to discuss her inappropriate standard of beauty.