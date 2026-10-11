/Kim Kardashian brings glamour to Singapore Grand Prix while supporting boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian, the reality television star and founder of SKIMS, and Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, have drawn attention with their rumoured romance. Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 10, turning heads in a blush-pink gown as she cheered on her boyfriend, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian's Pink Race-Day Look Steals Spotlight at Singapore GP

For the occasion, Kardashian chose a sleeveless, high-neck dress from Alaïa’s Spring 2024 collection. The outfit featured a sheer, flowing skirt over a bodysuit-style base, giving the soft pink ensemble a dramatic silhouette.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian shares romantic Paris getaway moments with Lewis Hamilton

She completed the look with silver open-toe heels and a pink Hermès Mini Kelly bag. The outfit stood out against the busy backdrop of the F1 paddock, where Kardashian was seen watching the action from the Ferrari garage.

Her Singapore appearance followed that earlier race weekend, bringing her back to the F1 paddock as Hamilton competed for Ferrari. The driver finished second in the sprint race, behind Max Verstappen, and later qualified third for the main Grand Prix.

Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton transitioned from a long-time friendship into a high-profile romantic relationship starting in early 2026. Reportedly the pair first crossed paths in 2014, at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, while Kim was married to Kanye West and Lewis was dating Nicole Scherzinger.

The duo sparked dating rumours after checking into a Paris hotel together in February this year. They went public as a couple, with Hamilton sharing a video of the two in his Ferrari in Tokyo and Kardashian supporting him at the Monaco Grand Prix. They went Instagram official when Kim shared a selfie and video of the couple riding bikes together in New York. Later that month, they attended the Monaco Grand Prix.