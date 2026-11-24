The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are back together in Punjab, six years after their bitter separation over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws. The two former allies have decided to revive their political partnership ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, seeking to reclaim a state they once dominated for nearly two decades.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the alliance, confirming that the two parties would contest the upcoming Assembly elections together. Significantly, the Akali Dal will retain its position as the 'bada bhai' (big brother) in the partnership, with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal emerging as the alliance's chief ministerial face. Shah described the partnership as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity, saying that the alliance would send a message of brotherhood across Punjab, the country and the world.

Sukhbir Badal, meanwhile, emphasised that the partnership went beyond electoral calculations, describing it as an emotional bond rooted in the relationship between the two parties. Recalling his late father and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal's views, he called the BJP-SAD relationship inseparable and said the alliance was aimed at safeguarding the interests of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the reunion, describing the BJP-SAD partnership as a "natural alliance" that would ensure pro-people governance and take Punjab to new heights of progress. However, the reunion is more than just a political understanding between two former allies. It represents an attempt to revive an electoral formula that once delivered successive victories and shaped Punjab's political landscape.

How the BJP-Akali Dal alliance dominated Punjab politics

The BJP and the Akali Dal formally consolidated their partnership ahead of the 1997 Punjab Assembly elections, following the Akali Dal's Moga Declaration.

The alliance was built around a complementary electoral arrangement. The Akali Dal commanded influence among the rural and Sikh electorate, while the BJP brought its support base among urban and Hindu voters. Together, the two parties sought to build a broad political coalition across Punjab's diverse electorate.

The formula delivered a decisive victory in 1997. The alliance won 93 of the state's 117 Assembly seats, with the Akali Dal securing 75 and the BJP winning 18. Parkash Singh Badal subsequently returned as chief minister.

The partnership also delivered electoral success in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, when the two parties won all 11 seats they contested in Punjab. However, their first major setback came in 2002, when the Congress defeated the alliance and returned to power. The BJP-SAD combine staged a comeback in 2007, winning 67 Assembly seats. The Akali Dal secured 48 seats, while the BJP won 19. Five years later, the alliance retained power in the 2012 Assembly elections, winning 68 seats, including 56 for the Akali Dal and 12 for the BJP.

The 2012 victory was particularly significant as it marked the first time an incumbent government had been re-elected in Punjab's electoral history.

Between 1997 and 2002, and again from 2007 to 2017, the two parties governed Punjab for a combined 15 years, establishing themselves as one of the state's most consequential political partnerships.

From electoral setbacks to the 2020 split

The alliance's political fortunes began to change in the 2017 Assembly elections, when the Congress returned to power with 77 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the principal opposition with 20 seats, while the Akali Dal's tally dropped sharply to 15. The BJP was reduced to just three seats. Despite the electoral setback, the two parties continued their partnership at the national level and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Under their seat-sharing arrangement, the Akali Dal contested 10 seats and the BJP three.

But the biggest rupture came in 2020, when the Narendra Modi government introduced three contentious agricultural laws. As farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, launched a prolonged protest against the legislation, the Akali Dal withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ending its longstanding partnership with the BJP.

The two parties subsequently contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections separately, with neither managing to regain its earlier political influence. They also fought independently in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, suffering further electoral setbacks. Their decision to reunite ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections therefore marks an attempt to rebuild a political partnership that once enjoyed considerable influence across Punjab.

AAP dismisses alliance as a political compulsion

The BJP-SAD reunion has already drawn criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party, which currently governs Punjab. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the alliance as a product of political compulsion, accusing the two parties of coming together repeatedly for the sake of power and separating when their interests diverge. He contrasted their political arrangement with AAP's focus on development in Punjab.