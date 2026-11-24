With his hand on his chest, Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia staff for his "terrible mistakes" and promised to be a better CEO the second time around, as he returned on Monday (Nov 23) to the US chip firm 11 days after resigning in the wake of his extramarital affairs, including one with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. Watch the video below. Huang's return led to a massive surge in Nvidia's shares, taking the company's market cap back towards $4 trillion. Here is how Jensen's day back at Nvidia unfolded.

‘Most expensive standing ovation’: Jensen comes back with sandwiches for staff

Videos going viral on social media showed Huang distributing mini-sandwiches outside Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters on Monday. In what one social media user described as ‘the most expensive standing ovation in history’, Jensen was welcomed by staff who lined the lobby balconies of the Nvidia headquarters to clap and cheer him with chants of "Jensen, Jensen". One female worker rushed to hug Huang, who appeared in a navy work jacket and sneakers instead of his trademark black leather jacket.

Staff, recording the historic moment on their phones, packed the lobby, stairs and railings from the first to the third floor of the Nvidia HQ. Some called out "We love you" and "Welcome".

Addressing the staff in an impromptu mini speech, Huang said: "I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back. Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

He quipped: "This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I'm hoping it's an RTX Spark."

Nvidia shares and market cap go up; Trump and Musk acknowledged their roles in bringing back Jensen Huang

Nvidia shares rose more than 31 per cent on Monday and added nearly $1 trillion in market value after Huang's return. This took the total market cap back towards $4 trillion.

In remarks made before Huang's reinstatement, US President Donald Trump said there was a possibility that China might welcome Huang if he took a plane there. After the Nvidia board reinstated him and acknowledged input from senior levels of the US government, Trump praised the board's decision on Truth Social. In a post, Trump called Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure", adding that the US government saw no national security risk in his affairs. He told CNBC that he had spoken to the board and "convinced them" to take Huang back.

On Truth Social, Trump also posted a meme inspired by an assassination attempt on him when he was presidential candidate. His face from that day was replaced by that of Huang, who was also shown holding a red bra.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and Huang supporter, made a couple of posts on X, saying "It is done" and "The mistake has been corrected." Musk also shared images of how the staff received Huang, noting that everyone he knew at Nvidia had wanted Huang back.