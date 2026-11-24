US President Donald Trump may have owned up to 370,000 shares of Nvidia as of September 30, according to the disclosure made by the US president’s financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, as reported by the Financial Times. With Jensen Huang's return, Trump made as much as $15mn on Monday as share prices surged up to 31.48% after the recent slide.

The amount is a projection made by the Financial Times based on the ethics disclosure detailing Trump’s stock portfolio, which only covers the period up to the end of September. It does not include details of the purchases or sales made during October and November during Huang's resignation and the spy allegation.

The filings provide a range do not provide an exact figure. The report suggests the range of 32,000 and 370,000 Nvidia shares hence the rally is likely to be in between $1.3million to $15 million. Assuming that Trump bought the highest possible estimate and sold the lowest possible within each reported range, he would hold roughly 370,000 shares and gain up to $15 million. Conversely, assuming minimum purchases and maximum sales leaves him with just 32,000 shares—valued at $5.3 million before the rally, resulting in a $1.3 million gain.

Trump has admitted that he was involved in the decision of the reinstatement of Jensen Huang. According to CNBC, Trump spoke “directly and indirectly” to Nvidia's Board of Directors. According to a report by the Washington Post, Trump dialled in on a board meeting over the weekend to orchestrate the return of Jensen Huang.