Moments after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president, the company's shares surged more than 30 percent. The decision added around $820 billion to the company's market capitalisation in a single trading session. The impact of Huang's reinstatement was clearly visible in the markets. Prior to this rebound, shares had fallen roughly 14 per cent on Friday alone amid reports of amid uncertainty about leadership transition. On Nov 23, Nvidia's board voted to bring back Jensen Huang just after 11 days of his resignation. The board stated that after consulting senior US government officials, it has concluded that Huang's return would not pose national security risk. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, has returned to her role as CFO. US President Donald Trump also backed the decision and called Jensen Huang a “great patriot” – signalling his unwavering support and future stablity for the company.

How market reacted?

Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 6.6 per cent, S&P 500 futures rose 4.3 per cent and Dow futures gained around 1,160 points, according to CNBC. The rally lifted Nvidia's market capitalisation back above $4 trillion and sparked a broad recovery across semiconductor and AI infrastructure stocks, including Taiwan Semiconductor, Micron Technology, and CoreWeave, which had suffered heavy losses during last week's tech sell-off. CoreWeave surged 30 per cent, Micron rose 19 per cent, Intel shares climbed 14 per cent and AMD gained 7 per cent. Wall Street stocks bounced after last week's bruising losses. Microsoft and Amazon shares were both up nearly 4 per cent in early trading, while other major tech firms including Apple showing modest gains, up less than 2 per cent. Other chipmakers experienced large increases.

How had Nvidia's shares fallen after his exit