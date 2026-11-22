Donald Trump since being re-elected as US President has tried to establish dialogue and even arrange a summit with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong but has failed in this regard so far. It has come to light that Trump tried to contact Kim last year through established communications channels between Washington and Pyongyang and other communication channels but nobody from North Korea responded.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report the US President subsequently wrote a letter that was delivered to a North Korean UN diplomat but the letter returned unopened.

Trump also tried to set up a meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his recent visit to Asia, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But North Korea reportedly set certain conditions for the potential meeting that was not acceptable to the White House.

It has also come to light in the WSJ report that Kim is pushing the US to recognize North Korea as a legitimate nuclear power.

Trump's earlier meeting with Kim

Trump has met Kim three times - in Singapore, Vietnam and the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). This was during his first tenure as the US President. During his last meeting, Trump even briefly stepped onto North Korean soil.

The first meeting between the two in Singapore in June 2018 was the first time that a sitting US president met a North Korean leader. The move was hailed a moment of great significance. However, all three meetings failed to achieve anything on the denuclearisation of North Korea, prime objective of the US.