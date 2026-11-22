Three people were killed and 36 others remain missing after a fire ripped through a confectionery factory west of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, triggering a search operation amid fears that more victims could be trapped inside.

The blaze broke out at the Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district, around 50 kilometres from Jakarta, on Saturday afternoon. Four people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital and health clinic, local search and rescue agency official Rizky Dwianto said on Sunday.

Authorities believe around 60 people were inside the premises when the fire started, Banten province governor Andra Soni told reporters overnight.

Factory left in ruins

Drone footage from the site showed extensive damage to the factory, with sections of its roof caved in and smoke continuing to rise from the building. Rescuers were seen entering the blackened structure as they searched for those still unaccounted for. Small fires were also visible at parts of the complex.

Families of missing workers gathered outside the factory, waiting for information about their relatives.

"All elements of the joint SAR (search-and-rescue) team are making maximum effort to locate the victims while prioritising the safety of personnel in the field," Rizky said.

Firefighters received an alert at around 4.30 pm (0930 GMT) on Saturday. By the time they reached the factory, a large part of the building was already burning, fire official Tubagus Machfudz told local broadcaster Kompas TV.

"When we arrived (on location)... a large area was already on fire. So we could not determine whether the company's protection system was functioning properly or not," he said.

Cause of fire under investigation

The local disaster agency said the cause of the fire was still being investigated. Fonusa Agung Mulia describes itself on LinkedIn as a subsidiary of UNIFAM, a major Indonesian consumer-food company.