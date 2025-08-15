Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged Christians in the United States to get married, have more children and raise them in the church while teaching them to love America. Leavitt’s post on X was a reaction to a recent study predicting that Muslims could become the world’s largest religious group by 2035 by outnumbering Christians.

Leavitt, now a Fox News contributor, shared a Washington Post report on X and wrote, “Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America.”

The study by the Pew Research Center and Poland’s Centre for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion reported that the Muslim population could reach 2.57 billion by 2035, overtaking Christians, who are projected to number 2.52 billion by then.

The Post article, titled “Muslims to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, study finds”, attributed the projections released by Pew on Thursday.

In 2020, Christians numbered an estimated 2.27 billion worldwide, while Muslims accounted for 2.02 billion, the study said.

Both religions are expected to grow, but the Muslim population is projected to increase at a faster rate, said Pew.

The difference is largely attributed to fertility rates, with Muslim women having more children on average than women from other major religious groups.

‘It’s the babies’

“It’s the babies,” Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett said, explaining that births and deaths play a much greater role in the projected population changes than religious conversion.

Pew estimates say that the total fertility rate (TFR) for Muslim women was 3.1 children per woman during 2020-2025, while for Christian women it was 2.5. The average TFR for women belonging to other religious groups lagged at 1.6.

A fertility rate of around 2.1 children per woman is generally considered necessary for a generation to replace itself.

Leavitt left her role as the press secretary at the end of August, after serving in the post since January 2025. She announced her decision in August, saying she found it difficult to balance the demands of the job with motherhood after returning from maternity leave following the birth of her second child in May.