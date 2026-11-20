The "Flowers" singer Miley Cyrus is reportedly set to take a big step in her personal life, with reports suggesting that she is set to marry her fiancé, Maxx Morando. Although she has often kept her relationships away from the spotlight, if the reports are true, the upcoming weekend could turn into a special celebration for Cyrus and her fans.

Miley Cyrus set to marry Maxx Morando?

According to TMZ, Cyrus is set to marry her fiancé, Maxx, this weekend in November 2026. The report says the couple will exchange vows in Southern California. Details about the ceremony, including the venue and guest list, have not been disclosed, and neither Cyrus nor Maxx has officially confirmed the reports.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando

The wedding buzz comes after Cyrus’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16, where she brought Maxx onstage to perform their song “Let’s Get Married.” The two also shared a kiss during the set, which drew attention from fans.

In 2025, fans also spotted the three-time Grammy winner wearing a gold-and-diamond ring on her ring finger at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Later, the singer confirmed her engagement to People, saying she is very happy in this phase of her life. Miley said she was "astounded" about taking this next step in her relationship with Maxx.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship timeline

For the unversed, Cyrus and Morando first sparked dating rumours in November 2021 after appearing together at a Gucci fashion event. In 2023, Cyrus told British Vogue that they had met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. The couple have largely kept their relationship private, though Cyrus has occasionally shared photos of them on Instagram.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus opens up on family feud rumours with dad Billy Ray and mom

In December 2025, the couple took their relationship to the next level when Morando proposed to Cyrus. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Cyrus said he had completely surprised her.

She said, "I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered, and I'm telling you, I was so, so, so surprised."

Maxx Morando is an American musician, drummer, songwriter and music producer, best known as the drummer of the Los Angeles-based rock band Liily. He was previously associated with the punk rock band The Regrettes. He and Cyrus have previously collaborated on "Handstand" and “Violet Chemistry” from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. Recently, the two reunited professionally for her song "Let's Get Married".