/Miley Cyrus secretly engaged to Maxx Morando? Fans spot a diamond ring at Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere

Miley Cyrus has gained a lot of attention online after stepping onto the red carpet at the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere. Held on December 1, she was seen at the event alongside her longtime partner, Maxx Morando.

What caught fans' attention

The 33-year-old singer stole the spotlight at the premiere in a strapless sequin gown featuring a ruffled train. But what caught the attention of the fans was a sparkling diamond ring Cyrus wore on her left-hand ring finger. As soon as the photos surfaced online, the internet started speculating that the couple may be secretly engaged.

Rumours about their engagement

Netizens pointed out that she wore the same ring in pictures from her 33rd birthday celebrations in late November. As she posed with her left hand resting on Morando’s chest at the premiere, the ring was on full display, sending fans into a frenzy. However, there has been no official statement about the engagement rumours till now.

A relationship away from the spotlight

The premiere is said to be one of the couple’s rare joint public events. Cyrus and Morando have reportedly been together since 2021, but they have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Earlier, the singer had revealed they first met through a “blind date.”

Last year, Cyrus referred to Morando as “my love” during her Grammy Awards acceptance speech, giving fans a glimpse of their dating life.

About Miley Cyrus's personal life

Days before the premiere, Cyrus shared an Instagram post on her 33rd birthday, which said, "33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes… All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up."

She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, and they got divorced in 2020.