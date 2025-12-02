/35th Gotham Film Awards: Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Kate Hudson attend the event in style

The 35th edition of the Gotham Film Awards saw A-listers arriving in style.



From Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, to Kate Hudson and Rihanna, many renowned dignitaries attended the event, amping up the glam quotient.



In the visuals that went viral online, Julia Roberts could be seen exuding grace in a bold purple suit, while Rihanna stole the attention in a pink look.



Rihanna arrived in a sleek Balenciaga ensemble, while A$AP Rocky complemented her in Chanel.



Kate Hudson was seen donning an ivory satin gown with a halter neck and a slight train. Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous in a black blazer dress featuring a V-neckline and a skirt with a thigh slit.

Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts, and Tessa Thompson were also seen in glamorous avatars.



The ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street, highlighted 40 feature films and 25 performances nominated in ten award categories for outstanding and breakthrough performances and films, director, and screenplay, as per Deadline.