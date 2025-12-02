/David Beckham wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru

Wishes poured in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1. Football icon David Beckham also joined in to wish the couple on Instagram.
As Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore on December 1, wishes poured in for the newlyweds from all quarters including one from football legend David Beckham. The British footballer also sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple, and Samantha also responded with gratitude.
Samantha and Raj tied the knot at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the happy news and give a glimpse of their intimate wedding.
As the dreamy photos were shared, congratulatory messages began flooding the comment section. Football icon David Beckham also joined in and shared a heartfelt message in the comment section as he wished the newlyweds.
Reacting to the news, David wrote, “Congratulations to you both (red heart emoji)” and tagged Samantha. Touched by the message, the bride responded, “Really sweet of you (smiling emoji) Thank you so much!”
Just last week, Samantha and the former England football captain David Beckham shared the stage at an event in Mumbai. They were both present for a Meta India event. The UNICEF ambassadors spoke about their philanthropic work there.
After the event, on Saturday, Samantha posted a video in which she called Beckham a great father and husband.
The couple opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. For the wedding, Samantha opted for a traditional bridal red saree by Arpita Mehta. The saree is reportedly a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan. The saree was adorned with delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border. Samantha’s groom, Raj, wore a cream colour kurta-pyjama and a brown Nehru Jacket.