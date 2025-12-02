/David Beckham wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore on December 1, wishes poured in for the newlyweds from all quarters including one from football legend David Beckham. The British footballer also sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple, and Samantha also responded with gratitude.

David Beckham sends love to Samantha

Samantha and Raj tied the knot at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the happy news and give a glimpse of their intimate wedding.

As the dreamy photos were shared, congratulatory messages began flooding the comment section. Football icon David Beckham also joined in and shared a heartfelt message in the comment section as he wished the newlyweds.

Reacting to the news, David wrote, “Congratulations to you both (red heart emoji)” and tagged Samantha. Touched by the message, the bride responded, “Really sweet of you (smiling emoji) Thank you so much!”

How do David Beckham and Samantha know each other?

Just last week, Samantha and the former England football captain David Beckham shared the stage at an event in Mumbai. They were both present for a Meta India event. The UNICEF ambassadors spoke about their philanthropic work there.

After the event, on Saturday, Samantha posted a video in which she called Beckham a great father and husband.

More about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding