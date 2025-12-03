/Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando after flaunting her ring at Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere

Miley Cyrus’s diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles sparked speculation about an engagement with her longtime partner Maxx Morando. Cyrus flaunted a gold and diamond ring on her ring finger at the premiere as she posed with Maxx, leading many to wonder if the couple had taken the next step in their relationship.

Turns out, our guesses were all right! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are indeed engaged.

Miley Cyrus confirms engagement

The news of Miley, 33, getting engaged to the musician was confirmed by several portals, including Page Six and People.

Miley and Maxx attended the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash as her song Dream As One is featured in the movie.

At the premiere, Miley and Maxx posed for pictures together on the red carpet while the singer flaunted her diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. Later, Miley also confirmed the news to People, saying she is very happy in this phase of her life.

When the singer was asked about her engagement, Miley said she was "astounded" about taking this next step in her relationship with Maxx.

"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing," she said.

The singer then connected her relationship to Avatar's themes, and added that the movie is "about love, family resilience and that kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea." "And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now,” she shared.

More about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

Miley, according to various media reports, has been wearing the ring for the past few weeks. She was first spotted wearing the sing around mid-November this year, reported Deux Moi. It was visible in photos from her birthday dinner later in the month.

Francesca Simons, a rep for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed that Jacquie made the ring, which features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band.

Reports of the three-time Grammy winner and the drummer dating first surfaced in December 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Miley's holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami.

In April 2022, they were spotted kissing while out in West Hollywood. Fans felt it was there way of confirming their romance.

Miley was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019.