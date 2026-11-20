Naseem Durrani, a 37-year-old gangster accused of killing a man near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra earlier this week, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Durrani, who was allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company, was killed during a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police and the Noida Special Task Force (STF).

He was accused of firing around 20 rounds at 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on November 16. Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police suspect the murder was linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the gangs led by Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi. Sameer was allegedly involved in criminal activities and had recently been detained by the district police for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was released after interrogation.

Naseem Durrani's D-Company link

Naseem Durrani, who was also known by the alias 'Rizwan', was reportedly in contact with gangster Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. In 2016, Shakeel had allegedly tasked Durrani with killing jailed gangster Chhota Rajan. Durrani was also arrested in a case related to threats issued to Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah. He was facing more than 20 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Delhi gang war

According to the police, Durrani was a resident of Bulandshahr and carried a reward of Rs 50,000. He allegedly wanted to establish his dominance in northeast Delhi. His gang was primarily involved in a rivalry with a group led by Raja Mewati, also known as 'Akki Don', which was active in east and northeast Delhi.